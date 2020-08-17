Q4 2020 Sasol Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



A very warm welcome to all for joining this call today.



The full set of results was published earlier this morning on our website. And for the purposes of this conference call, we will highlight the key salient features only. Our full year results are characterized by a story of 2 halves. Despite the challenges we faced in the first half of the financial year, Sasol delivered a sound operational performance. The second half saw the COVID-19 pandemic caused a seismic shift in our operating context, underscored by significant volatility and uncertainty.



This financial year was also our peak-gearing period as we approach the near completion of the LCCP. Geopolitical dynamics in the latter half of this year saw the Brent crude oil price collapsed while the onset of the pandemic placed even greater pressure on our balance sheet. These external shocks impacted Sasol dramatically, requiring us to act swiftly to stabilize the business in the short term through decisive actions.



One of the early