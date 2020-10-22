Q1 2021 Sasol Ltd Project Update Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to this conference call on the BPM results we've published earlier today, South African time.



So what we would like to do is to cover a couple of themes that has been put out in our business performance metrics on the website and in the SENS. So I will cover by starting off the operational environment and specifically, just give you context on the COVID-19 impact in general.



So the largest impact we have seen are on 2 major areas of our business first. We had a COVID impact on our mining operations in terms of productivity that was impacted in the month, specifically the month of August to early September.



At this point in time, I'm pleased to report we have worked through that impact. The situation has normalized in our mining operations, and we don't have any impact on employees not being able to work in the mining environment affecting any output or shifts. So whilst in Q1, the month of August did have that impact. But we're pleased we could