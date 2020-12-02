Dec 02, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Dec 02, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Brad V. Griffith

Sasol Limited - EVP of Chemicals

* Feroza Syed

Sasol Limited - Chief IR Officer

* Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler

Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director

* H. C. Brand

Sasol Limited - EVP of Sasol 2.0 transformation

* Paul Victor

Sasol Limited - CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to our investor update. Thank you for taking the time to join us. To set the scene for today's presentation, I would like to make a few opening remarks. 2020 has been an extraordinary year. And for Sasol, as we entered our peak gearing phase, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and crude oil price collapse could not have happened at a worst time. The reasons for our elevated debt are well known. And of course, we deeply regret the cost and