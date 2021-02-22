Half Year 2021 Sasol Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good day, and a very warm welcome to our FY '21 interim results call. Thank you for joining us. I hope you and your loved ones are keeping safe during these unprecedented times. I'm today joined by Paul Victor, our Chief Financial Officer; and members of our group executive.



I would like to point out that our results for the 6-month period ending December 31, 2020, was published on our website earlier this morning. For the purposes of this conference call, we will highlight the key salient features only. For the reporting period, COVID-19 continued to have a material impact on the macroeconomic environment and market demand. We also had to contend with the operational disruption caused by significant weather events in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Despite these challenges, team Sasol demonstrated remarkable resilience by stabilizing the business and achieving a first-rate performance under our comprehensive response plan. Having already banked more than USD 1 billion in cash conservation in our last financial year, we are