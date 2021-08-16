Full Year 2021 Sasol Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / NTS GMT

Corporate Participants

* Brad V. Griffith

Sasol Limited - EVP of Chemicals

* Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler

Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director

* Paul Victor

Sasol Limited - CFO & Executive Director

Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good day, and a warm welcome to our financial year 2021 annual results call. Thank you for joining us today. I hope that you and your families are staying safe. I'm joined today by Paul Victor, our Chief Financial Officer; and members of my group executive.



Our results for the period ending 30 June 2021 were published on our website earlier this morning. For the purposes of this conference call, we will highlight the salient features only. Financial year '21 is underpinned by a strong overall business and operational performance despite the significant headwinds of a prolonged pandemic and