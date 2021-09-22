Sasol Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Sipho Abednego Nkosi - Sasol Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good day to you, our stakeholders. I am delighted that you joined us for Sasol's Capital Markets Day. Today, Sasol's executive management team led by CEO, Fleetwood Grobler will unpack the group's updated strategy. Leading up to this event, I'm very pleased that under Fleetwood's leadership, team Sasol met all short-term targets for the past financial year and exceeded expectations on several of them. This has resulted in a deleveraged balance sheet, [awaiting] the need for a rights issue.



The company's stellar performance over the past year has placed Sasol on a much stronger footing to tackle our future challenges and opportunities with greater confidence with a fundamentally reset balance sheet, new operating model and focused portfolio of assets to drive value creation we have a robust foundation in place to deliver future Sasol.



As Chairman of the Board, I reaffirm our commitment to ensure value creation for all our stakeholders well into the future. I believe that what we will share with you today