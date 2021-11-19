Nov 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Sipho Abednego Nkosi - Sasol Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ladies and gentlemen, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Sasol Limited.
My name is Sipho Nkosi, Chairman of the Board of Sasol. Please allow me a moment to introduce my colleagues, and I'm not going to ask them to stand. If they could just wave wherever they are, that would be great. Mr. Fleetwood Grobler, who is our Chief Executive Officer, and he's also present here in this venue; Mr. Paul Victor, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Vuyo Kahla; Ms. Michelle du Toit, this is the Group Company Secretary; Ms. Trix Kennealy, Chairman of the Audit Committee; Ms. Mpho Nkeli, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee; Mr. Stephen Westwell, Chairman of the Audit Committee; Ms. Mpho Nkeli, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee; Mr. Stephen Westwell, Chairman of the Capital Investment and Digital Committee; Ms. Muriel Dube, Chairman of the Safety, Social Ethics Committee; Mr. Manuel Cuambe; Ms. Kathy Harper; Mr. Peter Robertson; Ms. Nomgando Matyumza; Mr. Moses Mkhize; Mr. Stanley
Sasol Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...