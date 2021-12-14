Sasol Ltd Secunda's Operational Performance Call Transcript

Dec 14, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Tiffany Sydow;Sasol Limited;VP of IR -



Good afternoon to all participants on this call. My name is Tiffany Sydow, Vice President of Investor Relations at Sasol, and I'll be facilitating the session today. A quick introduction to the management team on the call this afternoon. We have our President and CEO, Mr. Fleetwood Grobler; our Chief Financial Officer, Paul Victor; our Executive Vice President for the Energy business, Priscillah Mabelane; Executive Vice President for Energy Operations, Bernard Klingenberg; and our Executive Vice President for Strategy, Sustainability and Integrated Services, Vuyo Kahla. I'll now hand over to our CEO, Mr. Fleetwood Grobler, to quickly make a few opening remarks before we head into the question-and-answer session of this call.



Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Tiffany. Good day to all participants on this call, and thank you for joining us. We are deeply disappointed to share the news relating to our operational performance at our Secunda