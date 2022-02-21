Half Year 2022 Sasol Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good day, and welcome to our financial year 2022 interim results call. Thank you for joining us today. I'm joined here today by Paul Victor, our Chief Financial Officer; and members of my executive -- Group Executive Committee.



Our results for the period ending 31 December 2021 were published on our website earlier this morning. For the purposes of this conference call, I will highlight the salient features only.



Sasol delivered a mixed set of results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021, benefiting from a favorable macroeconomic environment and increased demand following the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions globally. These benefits were, however, partly offset by the operational challenge challenges faced at our SA Operations, where coal quality and supply were constrained and resulted in lower fuels and chemicals production.



We are focused on 4 key priorities across the business, namely: safety, operational excellence, ESG and shareholder value. On safety, we are saddened by the 5