Full Year 2022 Sasol Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Tiffany Sydow -



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Sasol Limited's annual results for financial year 2022. Thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today are: Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO of Sasol; and Hanre Rossouw, Sasol's Chief Financial Officer.



In today's presentation, Fleetwood will cover the business performance for the final year, which also includes an update of our ESG progress and milestones. The financial performance will be covered in more detail by Hanre, with Fleetwood concluding with a brief update on our future Sasol aspiration. You will then have an opportunity to ask your questions in our Q&A session, which commences immediately afterwards.



Before we begin, I'd like to refer you to our disclaimer, which is summarized on the slide. This contains important information regarding forward-looking statements that are made in this presentation. Please have a look at it in your own time.



Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good day, everyone, and welcome to our