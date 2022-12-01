Half year 2023 Sasol Ltd Guidance Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Tiffany Sydow -



Good afternoon to all participants on this call. My name is Tiffany Sydow, and I'll be facilitating the session today. A quick introduction to the management team on call this afternoon. Our President and CEO, Fleetwood Grobler; Chief Financial Officer, Hanre Rossouw; Executive Vice President of Energy Operations, Simon Baloyi; Executive Vice President of Mining, Riaan Rademan; Executive Vice President of Energy Business, Priscillah Mabelane; Executive Vice President of Chemicals; Brad Griffith; and Senior Vice President of Mining, Hermann Wenhold. Apologies for the sound disturbance. (Operator Instructions) As a start, I would now like to hand over to our CEO, Mr. Fleetwood Grobler to make a few opening remarks and provide some context to the announcement released earlier today. Over to you, Fleetwood.



Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Tiffany. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining this market conference call on the update of Sasol's operational performance.



As