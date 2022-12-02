Sasol Ltd Shareholders/Analyst call Transcript

Dec 02, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Sipho Abednego Nkosi - Sasol Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. May we all be seated? Thank you. I'm pleased to welcome you to the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Sasol Limited. My name is Sipho Nkosi, Chair of Sasol's Board of Directors. I'm chairing the meeting today from our headquarters here in Johannesburg.



Before we commence with the day's proceedings, we'll watch a short safety video. This video deals with the procedure to be followed in the unlikely event of an emergency during our meeting.



(presentation)



Sipho Abednego Nkosi - Sasol Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you very much. I am very pleased to say that all our directors are here for this occasion, for this AGM. They come from all parts of the world. Others are from the U.S. Others are from Europe, others are from this continent, and others are from South Africa. So ladies and gentlemen, please allow me a moment to introduce my fellow directors who are all here. And I would wish for them just to, either to wave so