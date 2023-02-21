Half Year 2023 Sasol Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good day, everyone, and welcome to our interim financial