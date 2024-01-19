Sasol Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Stephen Westwell - Sasol Limited - Non-Executive Independent Chairman & Lead Independent Director



(technical difficulty) 17th of November 2023 could not take place due to disruption by protesters. I'm pleased to welcome you to the reconvened 44th Annual General Meeting of Sasol's shareholders. I am Stephen Westwell, and I will be chairing the meeting today. The directors joining me today are Ms. Muriel Dube, Chair of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee; Dr. Martina Floel, Chair of the Capital Investment Committee; Ms. Mpho Nkeli, Chair of the Remuneration Committee; Ms. Trix Kennealy, Chair of the Audit Committee; Mr. Fleetwood Grobler, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Vuyo Kahla, Executive Director; Mr. Hanre Rossouw, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Manuel Cuambe, Ms. Kathy Harper, Ms. Nomgando Matyumza and Mr. Stanley Subramoney. Next to me, I also have our Group Company Secretary, Ms. Michelle du Toit.



As is a customer at all meetings in Sasol, we will start with the safety moment. And I would like to ask our CEO, Fleetwood Grobler, to present the safety moment.



