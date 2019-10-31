Q2 2020 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 31, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Koji Yanagisawa

ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director

* Kotaro Sawada

ZOZO, Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



=====================

Operator



We would like to begin to today's briefing session for the Consolidated Business FY 2019 Second Quarter for ZOZO, Inc. (Operator Instructions) Please refrain from utilizing any recordings without prior consent.



Now if we could introduce today's participants, President and CEO, Kotaro Sawada; Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa; Executive Officer and COO, Masahiro Ito; and Officer and GM of business -- General Manager of Business Administrative Division, Fuminori Hirose. We will have 4 presenters today. We are going to be finishing at 6 p.m. today.



CFO, Mr. Yanagisawa will now take the floor.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



Good evening. I would like to jump right in