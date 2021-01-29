Jan 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation (English, Japanese)

Jan 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Koji Yanagisawa

ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director

* Kotaro Sawada

ZOZO, Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Masahiro Ito

ZOZO, Inc. - COO & Director



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



It is time. So we would like to begin the FY 2020 third quarter consolidated business result announcement. Today's announcement will be available only online due to countermeasures for COVID-19. And the business results session will be until 17:35, 5:35. And on a different Zoom channel, from 5:50, we will have a Q&A session for the institutional investors.



Today, we have with us the President, Director and CEO, Kotaro Sawada.



Kotaro Sawada - ZOZO, Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Sawada. Thank you very much.



Unidentified Company Representative -

