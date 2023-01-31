Q3 2023 ZOZO Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] It is time. So we would like to begin FY 2022 third quarter results briefing. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are only holding this session online today. And this briefing session will take place at 5:35 and from 5:50, on the separate Zoom channel, we will have a Q&A session for institutional investors.



I would like to introduce at this time, our participants, President and CEO, Kotaro Sawada; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa.



Thank you very much. We have 2 presenters today. The CFO, will take us through the results.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



[Interpreted] This is the Executive Vice President and CFO, Yanagisawa, and I will take you through the FY 2022 third quarter results.



Today's -- apologies about starting a little bit later today. And also, we're having some issues with the video, technical issues. So we cannot show any video, we can only provide audio. But the presentation has been uploaded. So -- and we can show the presentation as we go along.