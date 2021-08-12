Half Year 2021 Straumann Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this conference call about Straumann Group's first half year results for 2021. I very much hope that you, your families and your colleagues are doing well. Although the restrictions are being lifted in many countries, the numbers of COVID-19 cases remain high and are rising again in many areas. We are continuing to take action to keep our people safe and support the fight against COVID-19. And in this period, we are pleased to see that vaccination programs are moving forward in many places. As a company, we strongly support vaccination as we believe that it is the only way out of the