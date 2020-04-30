Q1 2020 Straumann Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Good morning, everyone. Thank you. I very much hope that you, your families and your colleagues are well, and thank you for joining this conference call on Straumann's 2020 first quarter results. We'll be referring to the presentation slides that were published on our website this morning. And as usual, we kindly ask you to take careful note of the disclaimer on Slide 2 regarding forward-looking statements.



As to summary, I will run through the highlights; and then Peter Hackel, our CFO, will review the business and regional performances. After that, I will give you an update on our recent achievements and our strategy regarding COVID-19. I'll conclude with some thoughts on the outlook, after which we will look forward to answering your questions.



So beginning with Slide 5. We made a promising start to the year, continuing the solid growth trend of 2019. But this was severely disrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus in China and its spread through Asia, Europe and the Americas. Towards the end of