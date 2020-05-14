May 14, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining for this short conference call on our announcement of further measures to adapt to new realities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.



I'm joined by Peter Hackel, our CFO. And we very much hope that you, your families, your colleagues are healthy and coping again with these constraints and challenges of this difficult situation.



We will be referring to the presentation that was published on our website this morning. And as usual, we ask you to take careful note of the disclaimer on Slide 2 regarding the forward-looking statements.



Well, in brief today, we are announcing plans to reduce our cost base further in response to the impact of COVID-19 and the emerging economic recession, which will prolong the recovery toward pre-crisis growth.



As mentioned in our first quarter conference at the end of April, we are already implementing substantial cost reduction initiatives, but unfortunately, this will not be enough according