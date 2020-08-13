Half Year 2020 Straumann Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you. And good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today for this conference call on Straumann's 2020 first half results.



It's good to see that almost all our regular followers have registered, which we very much hope that is a confirmation that you are all safe and well.



I'm sorry that we can't welcome you physically here in Basel today, but we decided to hold this conference online as a protective precaution and hope very much to see you in person as soon as the situation allows.



As usual, this morning's presentation and discussion will