Q1 2021 Straumann Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Straumann Group First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Andre, the Chorus Call operator. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Guillaume Daniellot, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. And I very much hope that you, your families and your colleagues are well. Thank you for joining this conference call of Straumann first quarter results for 2021. We are continuing to take action to keep our people safe and support the fight against COVID-19 in the communities we serve. And in this period, we are grateful to see that the vaccination programs are picking up speed in some regions. And as some of our employees have already been vaccinated.



We are supporting the vaccination programs from a company perspective because we truly believe this is the only way out of the situation. During this conference, we