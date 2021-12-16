Straumann Holding AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Marcel Kellerhals -



(presentation)



Good afternoon and good evening, and welcome to Straumann Group's Capital Markets Day 2021. My name is Marcel Kellerhals, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations, and I hope that you and your families are in good health. We would have loved to welcome you here in Basel, but given the current circumstances, this, unfortunately, is not possible.



We already have about 200 people on the webcast, which is fantastic, and thank you very much for your interest and the time that you're going to spend with us. We have prepared a great program for you. But before we go into that, let's quickly have a look into the disclaimer, which in essence says, we will do forward-looking statements, which are not any -- subjected to any buy or any sale of any securities.



Today, we will not talk about the past but about the future, our evolved strategy and how to achieve our ambition. And with no further delay, I would like to hand over to Guillaume, our CEO, to kick off this inspiring day. The clicker is yours. You already have one.



Guillaume Daniellot<