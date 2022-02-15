Full Year 2021 Straumann Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Straumann Group Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Paul, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Guillaume Daniellot, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you, and good morning or good afternoon to you all. Thank you for joining this conference call about Straumann Group's full year results for 2021. I very much hope that you, your families and your colleagues are well. We are meeting online today, but we hope to be able to hold this event in person again soon. We are continuing to take actions to keep our people safe and are grateful to report that we had very few cases within our global organization in the recent weeks.



Please take a note of the disclaimer in