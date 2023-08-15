Half Year 2023 Straumann Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Straumann Group's 2023 Half Year Results Conference Call and Live Webcast.



Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this conference call about Straumann Group's first half year report for 2023. We are happy to present our results and are looking forward to the question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation. Please take note of the disclaimer in our press release and on Slide 2. During this conference, we are going to refer to the presentation slides that were published on our website this morning. As usual, the presentation and discussion will include some forward-looking statements.



As shown on the agenda on Slide 3, I will give you an overview of where we stand and then our Head of Investor Relations, Marcel Kellerhals, will share details