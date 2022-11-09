Q4 2022 Siemens Healthineers AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers' Conference Call.



As a reminder: This conference is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations.



Please go ahead, sir.



Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Thank you, moderator. Good morning, dear analysts and investors, and welcome to our Q4 2022 results call.



I'm sitting here with Bernd Montag, our CEO; and Jochen Schmitz, our CFO, who will take you through all the news and numbers in the right amount of detail and will then also be available for your questions.



All the documents have been