Siemens Healthineers AG Corporate Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Bernhard Montag - Siemens Healthineers AG - President, CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Hello, and welcome to the Siemens Healthineers Shape 23 Keynote. The keynote has become a very important event for our company, for our customers and for the entire health care community. I'm pleased that you've joined us. And I'm confident you'll find this year's keynote interesting and relevant. We pioneer breakthroughs in health care for everyone, everywhere. This is the purpose, the passion and the commitment that makes all 68,000 Siemens Healthineers get up in the morning, inspires us throughout the day and sometimes keeps us awake at night.



Our innovations and breakthroughs originate from countless collaborations with the leading minds in health care institutions worldwide. And we are united with them in some core beliefs. We believe that it is, and will continue to be breakthroughs in technology that will enable us to overcome the most threatening diseases together from cancer to cardiovascular to neurovascular diseases. We believe that it is and will continue to be breakthroughs in technology that