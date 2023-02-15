Siemens Healthineers AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / NTS GMT
Ralf Peter Thomas - Siemens Healthineers AG - Chairman of Supervisory Board
[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, before I open the Annual Shareholders Meeting of Siemens Healthineers AG, I would like -- in view of the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey and the victims of the Ukrainian war, I would like to ask you to keep a minute silence.
Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed shareholders, I hereby open the Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023 of Siemens Healthineers AG. And as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I take the Chair in accordance with the Articles of Association. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board, I welcome you most cordially. I also welcome the members of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Healthcare GMBH, who are following today's Annual Shareholders Meeting and especially, the employee representatives, a very warm welcome to you. A special welcome also to the members of the Siemens family and former members of the company's management team.
Moreover, I extend a warm welcome to all shareholders and their proxies and all current and former members of staff
