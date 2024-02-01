Q1 2024 Siemens Healthineers AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, dear analysts and investors. Our CEO, Bernd Montag; and our CFO, Jochen Schmitz, who are here with me in our headquarters in Erlangen, will be taking you through the details of our Q1 2024 this morning. The Q1 results for fiscal '24 were published this morning at 7:00 a.m., and you can find all relevant documents as well as the recording of this call