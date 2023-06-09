Jun 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Tim Goodnow - Senseonics Holdings, Inc. - President & CEO



Good morning. Thanks for attending. My name is Tim Goodnow, and I serve as the CEO for Senseonics. Senseonics is a medical device-focused company in the space of diabetes technology management, obviously, in the area of continuous glucose monitoring.



Our point of differentiation is we are the technology that is implantable under the skin, and we've focused on a transition of generational improvements in duration of our sensor. We're currently commercializing a six-month sensor and have plans here over the next year to transition that to a one-year duration product.



So we're wholly focused in the diabetes space, although the technology does have applications outside, just given the opportunity, of course, that exists in diabetes glucose monitoring. That, for certain, is our focus.



Our historical perspective has been one of, we are the fourth CGM that actually has FDA approval for commercialization. There are numerous technologies that exist, most of those. The other currently approved products are all what's called