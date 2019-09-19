Stora Enso Oyj Forest and Wood Products Day 2019 Transcript

Sep 19, 2019 / 10:45AM GMT

Ulla Paajanen - Stora Enso Oyj - Senior VP & Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Stora Enso's Forest and Wood Products Investor Day. I am Ulla Paajanen, I am Head of Investor Relations.



We have this year a bit more focused Investor Day, and we are talking about our latest acquisition, namely in increasing our forest holdings here in Sweden.



Our top management here will talk about the strategic rationale of this deal and why we did it. Then we will get the internal customer point of view. Our Head of Wood Products Division, Jari Suominen, will talk about how this integrated forest will help his business. After that, we get the prospective demand from the forest, namely Jorma LÃ¤nsitalo will talk about the practical and tactical integration of the forest to the Nordic wood supply. And then CFO, Seppo Parvi, will explain to you how we are starting to report a new division from the beginning of next year.



