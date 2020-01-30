Q4 2019 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Ulla Paajanen-Sainio - Stora Enso Oyj - Senior VP & Head of IR



Thank you, Sandra. Very welcome, everyone, to Stora Enso's full year and fourth quarter 2019 earnings call. This is a memorable quarter for us because now we will have our new CEO, Annica Bresky, here for the first time presenting to us. And with me is also our CFO, Seppo Parvi. So Annica, please go ahead.



Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Ulla, and welcome, everyone, to my first quarterly call. We -- looking back, we have had a challenging quarter with difficult market conditions. I am not satisfied with our profitability