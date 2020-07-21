Q2 2020 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Ulla Paajanen-Sainio - Stora Enso Oyj - Senior VP of IR & Head of IR



Thank you, Summer. Good afternoon, everyone, from sunny Helsinki, and welcome to Stora Enso Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call. With me today, we have our CEO, Annica Bresky; and our CFO, Seppo Parvi. And we will make a short presentation and followed by a Q&A.



Please, Annica. Go ahead.



Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Ulla, and welcome, everyone. If we move to Slide #3, Ulla, we can see that for the quarter, we delivered a solid profitability and cash flow, driven by a very strong performance within Packaging Materials and Forest divisions. We