Stora Enso Oyj Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



(presentation)



Welcome to Stora Enso's capitals Markets Day, and thank you so much for joining us. It would have been nice if we could have been in the same room with you and also to have my leadership team with us. But these are new times. So I'm running this from our innovation center in Stockholm, together with our CFO, Seppo Parvi.



Today's moderator is our Head of Investor Relations, Ulla Paajanen. Ulla, please take us through these practicalities before we kick this off.



Ulla Paajanen-Sainio - Stora Enso Oyj - Senior VP & Head of IR



Thank you, Annica. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Ulla Paajanen, Head of Investor Relations here at Stu Ranso. You are warm welcome to our Capital Markets Day 2020. We are living an extraordinary year, which prevents us meeting personally. We still want to offer you as good experience as ever. In virtual format. We will start the day with Annica's strategy presentation, diving into our growth opportunities and how we will create value.