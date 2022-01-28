Q4 2021 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone. And I'm very pleased to be able to present a record high quarter for Stora Enso, driven by what we have a very strong demand and our strategic progress. So we could see record high earnings for Q4 in 4 divisions. Also, we see continued strong commercial momentum into 2022. And we have been successful in being proactive to mitigate higher variable input costs. And all that leads to our good performance that we have seen in our quarter.



So moving now over for a quick overview of our financials. We could see that we have solid growth, with a sales increase of 26% year-on-year. Quarter-by-quarter, we have been improving our top line. That also goes for our operational EBIT, where we landed at EUR 426 million. And last, but not least, we also see a