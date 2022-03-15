Stora Enso Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Micaela ThorstrÃ¶m;Legal Counsel -



A warm welcome to the Stora Enso post AGM webcast 2022. My name is Micaela Thorstrom, and I have just acted as the Secretary of the Stora Enso AGM held earlier today. On behalf of all of us here at Stora Enso, I want to thank you for joining this event. We will, during the next hour present you the decisions of the Stora Enso AGM 2022. You will also be able to listen to the presentation by our President and CEO, Annica Bresky; as well as hear the greetings from the Chair of the Stora Enso Board of Directors.



With this, I give over to the Chair of the Stora Enso Board of Directors 2021, Antti Makinen.



