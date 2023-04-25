Q1 2023 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



And thank you for joining us today for our first quarter results presentation. In my presentation, we will cover the financial results and our strategic progress. We will also go through how we are managing the more challenging market conditions, short and long term and finish with an outlook.



Sustainability is, as you are aware, deeply embedded in our strategy and corporate culture. Our purpose to do good for people and the planet is more important and relevant now than ever before. By replacing fossil-based materials with our renewable products, we can leverage on this opportunity for long-term earnings growth and can, at the same time, positively contribute to mitigate climate change. This is what drives both our underlying performance and our opportunities for innovation and growth. Please take a look at the image of the building on the right-hand side. This is how Stress new building of the headquarters in Helsinki will look like next summer when it's finished. And I'll come back a little bit to this building a few moments later on.



