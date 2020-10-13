Oct 13, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Philip Toleikis - Sernova Corp. - President, CEO



Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Sernova Corp presentation. My name is Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and CEO of Sernova Corp. And I just want to show my appreciation for being invited to the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa in 2020. Today, I'm going to go over Sernova Corp, and in terms of our regenerative medicine approach, and update everyone on our clinical trials as we're looking forward.



So Sernova itself is an innovator and a leader in this field. We've been working on the cell therapy approach for therapeutics for over 11 years and we are now in clinical trials, and I'm going to show you some of the successes that we've had with our therapeutic cell and device approach. We are working both on diabetes program, and we also have the hemophilia A, and thyroid preclinical programs for which well we have validated our technology in.



Sernova's approach takes three types of applications here. So first, we've developed what we call a cell pouch, and the cell pouch technology is highly scalable. And this is an implantable device. It is