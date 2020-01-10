Q3 2020 Superdry PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Julian Dunkerton - Superdry Plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm here with Nick Gresham, CFO, and I want to take you through our trading update for the 10 weeks to the 4th of January 2020.



After a strong Black Friday, trading in the following 5 weeks, [including] the start of the January sale has been tougher than we expected. As you know, we're in the midst of our strategic transition to a higher full price sales mix with fewer promotions, which benefits both our margins and the Superdry brand in the long term. During this period, our proportion of sales and promotion more than halved from over 60% to less than 30%. However, many of our competitors