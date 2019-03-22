Mar 22, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Julian Dunkerton - Superdry Plc - Interim CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. This is Julian. Welcome to this call for shareholders of Superdry. My name is Julian Dunkerton. I'm the Co-Founder, former CEO and the former Director of Brand and Product.



I'm also speaking this morning on behalf of my Co-Founder and long-term business partner, James Holder, who is fully supporting my approach to return Superdry to its former glory. I'm joined on today's call by Peter Williams.



A recording of this call will be