Half Year 2020 Superdry PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Nicholas John Gresham - Superdry Plc - CFO & Director



Morning, all. Thank you for joining us this morning. So this is the pre-close trading statement for the 26-week period through to the 26th of October, 2019. And just reading through the announcement that was released this morning, revenue declines of 11.3% reflect an expected year of reset and the need to address a number of legacy issues across the business. Our retail sales decline moderated through the first half, pleasingly, with the quarter 2 store revenue down 9.4% versus the Q1 performance, down 13.9%, and this is as key initiatives have been implemented through the first half of the year. The focus on the full price sales and the reducing promotional activity impacted revenue as