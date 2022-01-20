Half Year 2022 Superdry PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Julian Dunkerton - Superdry plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm here with our CFO, Shaun Wills, to take you through our FY '22 interim results and give an update on our peak trading. In a moment, Shaun will take you through the numbers, and then I will talk about the progress we have made against each of our strategic pillars. Firstly, though, I'd like to give you a few headlines on what we've achieved over the last few months. I'm really pleased with our performance in the first half, and we're now showing clear signs of brand and financial recovery even despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19. And you'll see this in the strong financial performance delivered but particularly in gross margin, which has benefited significantly from our accelerated return to a full price trading stance. The launch of Autumn/Winter '21 was the first true opportunity to showcase our product.



And not only did our core jacket range performed strongly, but we also saw improvements across a number of other categories such as skirts and shirts. Importantly,