Full Year 2023 Superdry PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Julian Dunkerton - Superdry plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm joined by Shaun Wills, our CFO, to take you through our full year results for the fiscal year 2023. In a moment, I will hand over to Shaun, who will talk you through the numbers and the outlook. I will then give you an overview of the strategic progress we've made this year before we end with the Q&A.



But first, the highlights for the financial year. This has been a tough year for Superdry, our consumers and our shareholders. The retail environment has been exceptionally challenging with a cost of living crisis impacting our loyal Superdry customers whilst our liquidity challenges, burdened by the decline of our Wholesale segment have impacted our operations.



Despite this, we continue to make progress on revitalizing the brand and our recovery. We have delivered increasing total sales growth for the group, with retail being especially robust as people return to the High Street. Wholesale, however, has continued to lag the group. We changed our