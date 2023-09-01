Sep 01, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

And I'd now like to hand over to Julian Dunkerton, CEO. Good morning.



Julian Dunkerton - Superdry plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm joined by Shaun Wills, our CFO, to take you through our full year results for FY '23. In a moment, I'll hand over to Shaun, who will talk you through the numbers, and then I'll give you an overview of the strategic progress we have made this year before we end with Q&A.



This has been