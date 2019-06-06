Spectris PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 06, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Welcome to this, the Spectris Capital Markets Day presentation to both you in the room and also to those joining via webcast. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to join us today. As SiobhÃ¡n says, I'm Andrew Heath, Chief Executive and absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to talk to you today, but also introduce some of the new leadership team at Spectris.



I'm joined today by Derek Harding, who is our new CFO; Paolo Carmassi, who is with me on stage, he's President of Malvern Panalytical; Greg Wright, who is in the back of the room along with Joe Vorih. Greg is the newly appointed President of Omega replacing Joe, who is now President of HBK. I'll let each of the individuals introduce themselves when they come up to present, and they'll take you through their bios and their background.



So we believe that Spectris represents a really exciting opportunity to make a good company even stronger. We're moving away from a number of disparate businesses to a smaller number of highly attractive