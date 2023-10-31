Q3 2023 Spectris PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you and good morning, everyone. I'm Andrew Heath, Chief Executive Officer of Spectris. Welcome to the Spectris Trading Update Call for the Third Quarter of 2023. I'm joined this morning by Derek Harding, our CFO.



As you have seen in our press release earlier this morning, we continue to make excellent progress. Our strategy for sustainable growth is really working for us. We are enhancing our capabilities, which is enabling us to better shape our future as we focus on structural and dramatic market trends, solving our customers' toughest challenges, investing for growth and driving operational excellence.



In Q3, we achieved another period of double-digit revenue growth with increased sales across all regions. The launch