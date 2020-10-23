Q3 2020 Schindler Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Schindler Conference Call on Q3 Results 2020.



Marco Knuchel - Schindler Holding AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our third quarter 2020 results conference call. My name is Marco Knuchel. I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Schindler. I'm here together with Thomas Oetterli, CEO of the Schindler Group; and Urs Scheidegger, our CFO. Thomas will give you a short introduction and guide you through our results. Urs will then take you through our financials. After the presentation, we are happy to take your questions. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I hand over to Thomas. Please, Thomas, go ahead.



Thomas Oetterli - Schindler Holding AG - CEO



Thank you, Marco. Good morning, ladies