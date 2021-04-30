Q1 2021 Schindler Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Marco Knuchel - Schindler Holding AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our first call to 2021 results conference call. My name is Marco Knuchel, I'm heading the Investor Relations at Schindler.



I'm here together with Thomas Oetterli, CEO of the Schindler Group; and Urs Scheidegger, our CFO. As usual, Thomas will set the theme and summarize the first quarter and also then lead us through the financials. After the presentation, we are happy to take your questions. (Operator Instructions) Thank you very much.



With that, I would like to hand over to Thomas. Thomas, please go ahead.