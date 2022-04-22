Apr 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Schindler Conference Call on Q1 Results 2022 Conference Call. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Marco Knuchel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Marco Knuchel - Schindler Holding AG - Head of IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. My name is Marco Knuchel. I'm heading Investor Relations at Schindler. I'm here together with Silvio Napoli, our Chairman and CEO; and Urs Scheidegger, our CFO. Silvio, as usual, start with an introduction, and Urs will then lead us through the financials. After the presentation, we are happy to take your questions. As in previous sessions, I would like to ask you to limit yourself to 2 questions only. Thank you all well in advance. With that, I would like to hand over to Silvio, please.
Silvio Napoli - Schindler Holding AG - CEO & Chairman
Q1 2022 Schindler Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Apr 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...