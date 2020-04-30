Schroders PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Michael William Romsey Dobson - Schroders plc - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Michael Dobson, Chairman of Schroders plc, and I would like to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting. I'm sorry that we can't hold an open meeting this year, but we thought it was important to proceed with the meeting on the appointed date. And we aim, so far, as possible, to do everything we would normally do at the AGM but over the telephone. Thank you for your understanding on this.



I'm in our head office at 1 London Wall Place, the venue for the AGM. And we have the necessary quorum of 3 shareholders to hold a valid meeting, including our Chief Financial Officer, Richard Keers; and our company Secretary, Graham Staples. The rest of the Board, including Peter Harrison, the Group Chief Executive; Ian King, the Senior Independent Director; and Damon Buffini, Chair of the